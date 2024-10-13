Synapse 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.17 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Synapse has a market cap of $92.32 million and $5.17 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Synapse has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.63 or 0.00253544 BTC.

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,186,922 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Synapse has a current supply of 213,187,161.84562588 with 186,618,791.72671646 in circulation. The last known price of Synapse is 0.50644464 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $3,277,166.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://synapseprotocol.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

