Synthetix Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00002288 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 1% against the dollar. Synthetix has a total market cap of $470.44 million and $12.85 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Synthetix

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 327,769,196 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

