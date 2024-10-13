Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 134,802 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 19.23% of Sypris Solutions worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

