Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in September

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 503.0 days.
Tecan Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TCHBF opened at $310.00 on Friday. Tecan Group has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $340.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.06.
About Tecan Group
