Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in September

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 503.0 days.

Tecan Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TCHBF opened at $310.00 on Friday. Tecan Group has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $340.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.06.

About Tecan Group

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and antibodies, and software; and Tecan Labwerx, an automation solution.

