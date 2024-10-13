Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.97. Approximately 2,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.
Technip Energies Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93.
Technip Energies Company Profile
Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Projects Delivery; and Technology, and Products and Services.
