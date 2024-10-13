Telcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $409,277.93 (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $75.48 million and $409,277.93 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00253563 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin launched on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Telcoin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 91,149,420,413.97 in circulation. The last known price of Telcoin is 0.00143319 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $434,949.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.telco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

