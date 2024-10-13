Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the September 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TLSNY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TLSNY

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.46. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.