Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $492.27 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001090 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000563 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,710,115,573,973 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terraclassic.co.uk. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Classic (LUNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Terra Classic has a current supply of 6,794,537,545,224.575 with 5,710,617,370,768.93 in circulation. The last known price of Terra Classic is 0.00008933 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 512 active market(s) with $13,660,637.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://terraclassic.co.uk.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.