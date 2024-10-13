Terra Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $254.17 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. Terra has a total market cap of $254.17 million and $18.36 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000570 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra (LUNA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Terra has a current supply of 1,186,707,049 with 709,984,438.91686 in circulation. The last known price of Terra is 0.36342391 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $20,177,773.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://terra.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

