Terra Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $256.15 million and $20.15 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001099 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000528 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.