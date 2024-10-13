TerraClassicUSD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.84 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $120.13 million and $7.84 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00045779 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,506,003 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,202,806 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terraclassic.co.uk. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TerraClassicUSD has a current supply of 8,143,524,103.030514 with 5,830,223,662.450532 in circulation. The last known price of TerraClassicUSD is 0.02158228 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 853 active market(s) with $9,329,794.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://terraclassic.co.uk.”

