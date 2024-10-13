Terran Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $53,653.83 (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Terran Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Terran Coin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $53,653.83 and approximately $222.71 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran Coin (TRR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Terran Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 23,653,359 in circulation. The last known price of Terran Coin is 0.00227776 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $226.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://terrancoin.com.”

