Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Westend Capital Management LLC

Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 39,624.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,096 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.9% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,959,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $981,443,000 after buying an additional 412,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $217.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00. The firm has a market cap of $695.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

