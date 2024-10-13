TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to $184.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $189.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TFI International from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.13.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International has a twelve month low of $104.91 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.