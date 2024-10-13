TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $31.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.

TGTX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.43 and a beta of 2.21.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.