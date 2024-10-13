Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the September 15th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 286.8 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

Shares of Tgs Asa stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Tgs Asa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.