Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the September 15th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 286.8 days.
Tgs Asa Price Performance
Shares of Tgs Asa stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $11.69.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
