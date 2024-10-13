Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in September

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Thales Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:THLLY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.16. 21,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,778. Thales has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.55.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.