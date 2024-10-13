The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of BA traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.02. 10,688,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,051,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.85. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $146.26 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

