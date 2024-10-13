The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $127.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $113.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HIG. Citigroup cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.94.

HIG stock opened at $117.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.72. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $119.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

