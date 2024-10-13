The Sandbox Market Cap Reaches $614.99 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $614.99 million and approximately $31.74 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00253518 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,389,232,126 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox (SAND) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Sandbox has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,389,232,126.2233224 in circulation. The last known price of The Sandbox is 0.26637853 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 593 active market(s) with $32,219,430.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sandbox.game/en/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

