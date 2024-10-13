The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.9% of Carnegie Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $64,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $378.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.30. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $385.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

