The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 347.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.23 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average is $99.80. The stock has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

