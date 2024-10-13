Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Short Interest Update

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 179.3% from the September 15th total of 24,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYGO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Tigo Energy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Tigo Energy from $4.80 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Tigo Energy stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,066. Tigo Energy has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $77.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tigo Energy will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

