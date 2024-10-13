Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) vs. Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Financial Review

Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tokens.com and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokens.com -454.36% -40.05% -36.93% Stronghold Digital Mining -7.61% 40.15% 12.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokens.com and Stronghold Digital Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokens.com $740,000.00 13.06 -$10.14 million -0.01 -7.99 Stronghold Digital Mining $86.09 million 0.77 -$71.40 million ($4.72) -0.91

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tokens.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stronghold Digital Mining. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tokens.com and Stronghold Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokens.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Stronghold Digital Mining 0 2 1 0 2.33

Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus target price of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 42.91%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Tokens.com.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Tokens.com on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

