tomiNet (TOMI) Price Tops $0.0344

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. tomiNet has a market cap of $17.99 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get tomiNet alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.64 or 0.00254254 BTC.

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 533,440,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,716,740 tokens. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 533,440,407.0845758 with 155,815,686.672359 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.03568911 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,042,673.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for tomiNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tomiNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.