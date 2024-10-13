tomiNet (TOMI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.70 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. tomiNet has a total market cap of $18.70 million and $2.82 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can now be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, tomiNet has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 533,440,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,716,740 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 533,440,407.0845758 with 155,815,686.672359 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.03568911 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,042,673.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

