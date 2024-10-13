Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Short Interest Down 25.5% in September

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the September 15th total of 146,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMP. StockNews.com raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 224.0% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 101,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the second quarter worth $1,112,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 13.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 155,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,187. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $892.51 million, a P/E ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 248.98%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

