Toncoin Price Hits $5.13 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion and $149.37 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.13 or 0.00008209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,113,118,323 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,113,087,581.328055 with 2,538,025,859.272727 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.27784962 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 577 active market(s) with $132,055,549.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

