Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.95 and traded as low as C$2.93. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 6,253 shares changing hands.

Tree Island Steel Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.94. The firm has a market cap of C$78.45 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.72 million during the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.4054054 earnings per share for the current year.

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

About Tree Island Steel

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.