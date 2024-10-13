Tribe Market Capitalization Tops $250.09 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $250.09 million and $4,649.23 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00254705 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,087,234 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tribe (TRIBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tribe has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 541,087,233.7360436 in circulation. The last known price of Tribe is 0.43228354 USD and is up 12.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $4,650.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

