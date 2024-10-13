Trinity Bank, N.A. (TYBT) to Issue Dividend of $0.93 on October 31st

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.88.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Price Performance

OTCMKTS TYBT opened at $87.00 on Friday. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.98.

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

About Trinity Bank, N.A.

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

