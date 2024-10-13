TrueFi Trading Down 7.4% This Week (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, TrueFi has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $98.06 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,275,623,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,161,597 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,275,623,829.1551602 with 1,253,148,976.0719419 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08020246 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $4,353,940.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

