Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.37, with a volume of 238379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trupanion from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trupanion

Trupanion Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -108.95 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.33 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $29,040.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,764 shares of company stock valued at $405,238 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 70.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $253,000.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.