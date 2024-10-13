TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

TRX stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of TRX Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

