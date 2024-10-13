U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

USEG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 262,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,951. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $39.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.49. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.67.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.13% and a negative net margin of 145.83%. The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Stories

