uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Down 18.3% in September

Oct 13th, 2024

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

uCloudlink Group Stock Performance

UCL opened at $1.21 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 4.39.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. uCloudlink Group had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that uCloudlink Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Stories

