Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Down 67.7% in September

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Trading Up 3.8 %

UURAF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 25,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,013. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Ucore Rare Metals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.75.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

