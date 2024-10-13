UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC decreased its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

UFP Technologies stock opened at $312.76 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.29 and a fifty-two week high of $366.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $3,379,978.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,696,926.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $3,379,978.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,696,926.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,392 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total value of $787,063.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,812,817.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,134 shares of company stock worth $21,494,247 over the last ninety days. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

