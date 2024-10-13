UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $108.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $109.96.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

In related news, EVP Amy Harris sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $69,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,549.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Amy Harris sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $69,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,549.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 10,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $940,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,975,028. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $4,224,884. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth $128,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 69.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

