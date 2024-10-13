UniBot Trading 45.2% Higher Over Last Week (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. One UniBot token can now be bought for $8.17 or 0.00013060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniBot has a total market cap of $8.17 million and $2.31 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniBot has traded up 45.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniBot alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.62 or 0.00253531 BTC.

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 8.98130303 USD and is up 57.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,934,107.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars.

