Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 993,800 shares, an increase of 158.2% from the September 15th total of 384,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493,462 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned 9.60% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.37. 1,159,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,478. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unicycive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management raised Unicycive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

View Our Latest Report on UNCY

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.