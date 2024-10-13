Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,034 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UL opened at $62.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.