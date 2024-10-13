uniQure’s (QURE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

uniQure Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ QURE opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. uniQure has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 158.09% and a negative net margin of 1,027.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in uniQure by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Stories

