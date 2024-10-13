Unizen (ZCX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $47.56 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. Unizen has a total market cap of $47.56 million and approximately $849,829.66 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can now be bought for $0.0807 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Unizen has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 947,104,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen (ZCX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unizen has a current supply of 947,104,464.33534 with 691,265,502.34534 in circulation. The last known price of Unizen is 0.0853766 USD and is up 4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $975,125.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unizen.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

