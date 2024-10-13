US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the September 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UTEN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,382. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UTEN Free Report ) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.07% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

