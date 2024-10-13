US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the September 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Price Performance
UTEN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,382. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03.
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.
