USDD (USDD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDD (USDD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, USDD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. USDD has a market capitalization of $748.58 million and $2.69 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.00254260 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 749,186,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,186,857 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD (USDD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDD has a current supply of 746,170,002.2287203. The last known price of USDD is 0.99899267 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $2,578,266.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usdd.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.