Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 240 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $238.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.32.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday. They set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.40.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

