Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $868,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $208.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.53. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $123.65 and a 1 year high of $211.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

