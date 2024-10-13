Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of IWP opened at $121.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $121.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

