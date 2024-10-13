Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,932,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CB opened at $286.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $205.64 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

